Champions gather at Links Lady Bay

As well as its normal weekly events, the Links Lady Bay held the Golf SA Mid-Amateur Championships on Saturday November, 5 and Sunday, November 6.
The two-day event had 85 competitors, with 15 of them from regional South Australia and interstate.
In the men's competition Lindsay Ross finished on top with -5, followed by Mark Boulton on +3 and Andrew Hume on +4.
Ebony Riordan finished in front with +11 to take the women's title with Ashleigh Arnold following with +23.
In the men's nett Trent Pascoe -5 took first place with George Stagakis -4 following close behind, while Sarah Berrill took the women's nett with +12, with Joy Shin +13 the next best.
Nearest the pin for the men on Saturday were Robert Guidolin on the eighth, and Greg Marks and Mark Carn on the 17, while for the women Sarah Berrill landed the sixth and Christine Trimmer on the 15th.
Saturday's longest drive belonged to Sarah Crocker and Malcolm Roney.
On Sunday, NTP went to Sarah Berrill on the sixth, Andrew Hume on the eighth, Ebony Riordan on the 15th and Lindsay Ross on the 17th.
Longest drives belonged to Ebony Riordan and Michael Bruggeman.
For the Wednesday members competition on November 2, Nigel Turner took first place with 41, from Leo Ruf on 37.
Next best were Paul Burge, Rob Lokan and David Galloway on 36 and Richard Campbell on 35.
The weekly six-day competition was taken out by Peter Logue on 40, followed by Andrew Hill on 39, Ian Jenkins 38 and Raj Perumal on 35.
Sunny Kookana, on 39, was the winner of Saturday's mixed competition with Scott Wenham 38, Marcus Ramsay 37, Terry Kutschbach 36, Keith Smith 35 and RFay Theseira 34 the next best.
