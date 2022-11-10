The Times

Time is running out for Victor Harbor Rotary Art Show entries

SH
By Sharon Hansen
November 10 2022 - 12:30pm
Sue Ellers catches up with 2022 Rotary Art Show judge Amanda Hyatt at last year's event. Picture supplied.

It's full steam ahead for the 44th Victor Harbor Art Show, with preparations for the January event gathering momentum.

