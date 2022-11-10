It's full steam ahead for the 44th Victor Harbor Art Show, with preparations for the January event gathering momentum.
For the organiser, the Victor Harbor Rotary Club, the next important date is November 30 which is the closing date for artists to get in their entries.
Art show chair John Mowling said the art show has had a consistent amount of entries each year.
"There are normally around 1500 entries and we are about half way there now," Mr Mowling said.
"There is always a rush towards the closing date of 30th November and we normally receive the most number of entries in the last week.
Mr Mowling said artists entering the competition had a few rules they needed to abide by.
"Artists may enter up to three pieces; paintings should not exceed one square metre and sculptures should not exceed 80 kilograms or 1.2 cubic metres," he said.
"The only specific categories are youth and sculpture.
"We always have an enormous range of art in all mediums, which is why the show is so popular."
The art show, which is Australia's biggest outdoor exhibition, continues to bring in works from across the nation.
"The total prize money pool is $22,900 and the main art prize is $12,500," Mr Mowling said.
"We are very appreciative of all our local sponsors who make this possible."
Mr Mowling said the art show continues to break records, with sales of artwork in excess of $300,000 and over 10,000 people attending the event over nine days.
- Details: To be held from Saturday, January 14 to Saturday, January 21, 2023, the 44th Victor Harbor Art Show is held at Warland Reserve, in Victor Harbor.
Artist details can be found at https://victorharborartshow.com.au/artists-information or by calling 0418 855 487 or emailing entries@victorharborartshow.com.au
