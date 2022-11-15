The Times

Proposed Bill to give First Nations people a bigger voice in Parliament

November 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image - Shutterstock

Giving First Nations people a voice in State Parliament is one step closer, with a draft Bill proposing that they will be able to have a greater say in decisions made for South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.