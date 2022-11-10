House fire on Hindmarsh Island causes up to $150,000 in damage

The Times

CFS and MFS crews battle Hindmarsh Island house fire and save part of the structure

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:09pm, first published 11:43am
A house fire on Hindmarsh Island has left a damage bill of up to $150,000, but quick acting emergency service work has seen some of the structure saved.

