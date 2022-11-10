House fire on Hindmarsh Island causes up to $150,000 in damage

A house fire on Hindmarsh Island has left a damage bill of up to $150,000, but quick acting emergency service work has seen some of the structure saved.
At 1:47pm on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 a house fire approximately 10km East of Goolwa was alerted to emergency services.
South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS) Donovan Deploy said that 20 emergency services attended on three fire trucks to battle the blaze.
"Crews arrived at the scene to find the first structure of a two part house on fire with nobody at home," Mr Deploy said.
"SA CFS crews with the support of Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) were able to save the second and newer part of the house.
"The fire caused approximately $150,000 damage to the old part of the house. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Fire Cause Investigators will attend the scene.
"The SA CFS was supported by SA MFS, South Australian Police and State Emergency Services."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.