It's a morning walk taking place in Victor Harbor that aims to connect men, strengthen communities and combat isolation.
Every Thursday from 8am at the Causeway, in Victor Harbor, The Man Walk provides an opportunity for men to get together and walk and talk in a positive and inclusive environment.
There is no judgement, pressure or expectation. Just turn up when you feel like it, and walk with a group of blokes in a light hearted, safe and supportive environment.
The Man Walk was created in Kiama, NSW, 2018 and from there it has grown in leaps and bounds across the world.
Victor Harbor 'Manbassador' and Team Leader of Fleurieu Families at the City of Victor Harbor, Cory Wolverton said it's a great event to help men's mental health and physical activity.
"The Man Walk is an opportunity for men to get together and walk and talk!" Mr Wolverton said.
"There is no judgement, pressure or expectation. Just turn up when you feel like it, and walk with a group of blokes in a light hearted, safe and supportive environment.
"Regular physical activity can have significant mental health benefits, and The Man Walk provides a supportive environment for regular physical activity for men.
"It's also an opportunity for men to form social connections and feel like part of an inclusive community."
With 78 walks happening across the globe, you can take part in the Man Walk every Thursday at 8am.
Walkers meet at the Causeway Cafe in Victor Harbor. For more information please contact the City of Victor Harbor's Fleurieu Families team on 8551 0500.
