House of the Week | Room with a seaside view

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
This superb 1500-square-metre allotment in sought-after Normanville Heights offers a freshly refurbished family home with four bedrooms and many more features.
It's ready for you to purchase and enjoy a relaxed lifestyle by the sea.
The single-storey home is unique and sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers.
Selling agent Scott Wenham said when sea views often require a two-storey home, the good news here is that you have stunning views from this single-storey home.
Sure to amaze you every morning are the views from the main bedroom window.
Sparkling clean, the home has been recently painted throughout in lovely neutral tones.
A light, bright and airy kitchen was recently renovated to allow the natural flow of this home to be achieved. The kitchen has a dishwasher, under-bench oven, glass-topped hob, a breakfast bar plus plenty of bench space and storage.
The spacious lounge with its feature bay window provides the captivating sea vistas all year round. Ducted evaporative cooling, a new reverse-cycle system, ensuite and walk-in robe are more interior features.
Outside you'll find a generous undercover barbecue area plus a garage and a handy tool shed.
