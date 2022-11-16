With cricket season in full swing one Fleurieu Peninsula cricket team are taking part in a national wide fund raiser to improve their club's facilities.
The small and beautiful, 400-person town of Langhorne Creek have rallied behind their Langhorne Cricket Club and helped raise funds for the team through the Toyota Good for Cricket Raffle.
The raffle enables clubs to raise earnings to go toward new equipment, merchandise, gear and even an electronic scoreboard.
With the Langhorne community spirit higher than a bat being raised after a century, the club is sitting in 14th out of 200 on the scoreboard of local clubs who have signed up for the raffle and Langhorne Cricket Club Committee Member, Ben Warren couldn't be more proud.
"We've made good money to raise enough for the scoreboard and new equipment we've bought for our five junior teams which we have," Ben said.
"We only had one junior team a few years ago, so the club is growing and it's great to see our junior program up and going again.
"We're also the only A-Grade team to make finals every year for the last seven years. We'd like more premierships, but we're doing well on and off the field."
So far this year, Langhorne Creek have raised $1675 and with many clubs relying on funding and volunteers to keep things running this is a great start to continue to allow their juniors and senior teams to keep playing the game they love.
"This is the third or fourth year we've participated in the raffle," Ben said.
"We're hopeful by February 2023, the club can get to $3000. Unlike football where they get bums on seats and people through the gates, it's a tough sell to get the cricket club to raise money.
"This is just another string to the bow to raise the level of our facilities and keep it at the forefront for cricket in the town. We have to pay $5000 to maintain the pitch, so all this helps.
"But we'd just like to thank the Langhorne community for getting behind us and a big thanks to Toyota for their support."
To find out how you can get involved in Toyota's Good for Cricket raffle and support Langhorne Cricket Club and where to donate, please visit www.toyotagoodforcricket.raffletix.com.au
