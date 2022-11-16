The Times

Langhorne Creek Cricket Club sit fourteenth in the national for the Toyota Good for Cricket Raffle

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
November 17 2022 - 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Langhorne Creek Cricket Club are participating in the Toyota Good for Cricket Raffle and are on the hunt for funding to improve their facilities and continually grow their junior program. Picture, Langhorne Creek Cricket Club.

With cricket season in full swing one Fleurieu Peninsula cricket team are taking part in a national wide fund raiser to improve their club's facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.