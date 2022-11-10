When 56-year-old Inman Valley farmer Charlie Anderson first received an email from his sister with a link to register as a contestant on the Channel Nine reality TV show My Mum Your Dad, he thought it was a scam.
"My sister rang me the next day and said 'Its not a scam, I just saw an ad for the show on Channel Nine, you should apply!'" Charlie laughs.
A couple of drinks later and Charlie had sent off an application for himself and his daughter, Eliza (23) to join seven other lovelorn, single parents hoping to find love in their latter years.
The twist? Unbeknownst to each parent, their children are watching their every move and must compete as their matchmakers behind the scenes, deciding whose parent remains on the show and whose is disqualified.
"When you're 50 something, its difficult to find love as an older, single parent in Victor Harbor, there's not a lot of single ladies, most people are coupled and I just don't seem to bump into many potential partners," Charlie said.
"I've been sitting here on my own too long with the dog and the farm and I want some company," he said.
Since filming for the show wrapped mid-year, Charlie has kept it to himself, that is until episode one aired on November 7, he's been the talk of the town since.
"I had to go into Victor to do a couple of jobs the other day and I copped a yoo-hoo from Matt Parry at the surf shop, he was all a bit revved up and came over wanting to hear all about it," Charlie laughs.
Despite unfortunately being disqualified after only episode two of the show, Charlie remains determined to find true love.
"I haven't had a lot of luck dating here in Victor Harbor, I was stood up once by a lady on a dating app, we'd planned to meet in Victor and she never showed!" He said.
"But I'm still looking for a good friend and a companion," he said.
"Ideally, I'd love if that person were willing to move down to the farm, but its certainly not a deal breaker," he said.
"This summer, I really hope to start growing a bunch of produce that I can use to make commercial products, at the moment I'm growing native foods," he said.
"During my divorce from Eliza's mother seven years ago, the distillery shut down, back then I had a label some folks may remember as Irreverent Foods."
"I'm not planning to reuse that name, but I do have a commercial kitchen on the property, so it'd be good to use it to value-add to the produce from the farm," he said.
As for his daughter, Charlie said it was wonderful to do the show with Eliza who lived with him for eighteen months and worked at the Victor Harbor Coles, before moving to Adelaide to pursue her photography career.
"We talk and text every day," he said.
"When the show aired for the first time, I saw Eliza break down in tears saying she wants me to be happy, that had me in tears too."
"I'm definitely still looking for love, so we'll have to see what the next chapter brings."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
