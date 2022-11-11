The Fleurieu have taken a moment to pause and reflect on the brave sacrifices armed forces have made past and present on Remembrance Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.
The Victor Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony was held at Soldiers Memorial Gardens and Returned and Services League Victor Harbor Sub Branch President, Mr Kent Johncock led the proceedings.
Mr Dean Bird playing a touching rendition of Redgum's I Was Only 19 and song Green Fields of France.
Attendees were invited back to the Victor Harbor RSL for a light lunch and refreshments and The Times attended and snapped up some social photos.
