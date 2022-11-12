The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3:20 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Port Vincent, Port Wakefield and Ardrossan. These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Glenelg, Noarlunga and Yankalilla by 3:50 pm and Adelaide City, Elizabeth, Mount Barker, Salisbury, Gawler, Strathalbyn and Victor Harbor by 4:20 pm.