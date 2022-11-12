Bureau of Meteorology have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fleurieu towns`
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the Adelaide Region with damaging winds and heavy rainfall for people in Onkaparinga, Yankalilla, Victor Harbor, Gawler, Adelaide, Western Alexandrina, Playford and parts of Barossa, Mount Barker and Adelaide Hills council areas.
Issued at 3:26 pm Saturday, 12 November 2022.
Squall line approaching from the west. Damaging winds likely, with short bursts of heavy rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 3:20 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Port Vincent, Port Wakefield and Ardrossan. These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Glenelg, Noarlunga and Yankalilla by 3:50 pm and Adelaide City, Elizabeth, Mount Barker, Salisbury, Gawler, Strathalbyn and Victor Harbor by 4:20 pm.
Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 4:30 pm.
A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Adelaide Metropolitan, Mount Lofty Ranges, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Mid North, Kangaroo Island, Murraylands and parts of the Flinders, Riverland, Upper South East, North East Pastoral, West Coast, Lower Eyre Peninsula and North West Pastoral districts.
