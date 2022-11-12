The Victor Harbor community votes have been counted and tallied and they have decided who they want as their mayor for the next four years.
Incumbent Dr Moira Jenkins has been provisionally declared re-elected as the City of Victor Harbor's Mayor.
The Local Deputy Returning Officer made the provisional declaration for the City of Victor Harbor's Mayoral election on Saturday evening.
Moira Jenkins received 3,056 first preference votes, followed by Nick Hayles with 1,821 first preference votes and Peter Charles with 1,437 first preference votes.
Unsuccessful candidates may request a recount within 72 hours of the provisional declaration.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia decides if a recount is required, and can also initiate a recount within the same period.
The count for Area Councillor positions will continue in the coming days, and successful candidates will be announced as possible.
Voting for the 2022 Council Elections closed at 5pm on Thursday, 10 November 2022 and 46.16% of eligible voters in the City of Victor Harbor returned their ballot papers.
The City of Victor Harbor would like to thank all community members who participated in the 2022 Council Elections.
Official results will be published on the Electoral Commission of South Australia's website at www.ecsa.sa.gov.au.
