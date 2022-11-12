The Times
Breaking

The City of Victor Harbor have announced who will be the mayor for the next four years.

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 12 2022 - 7:18pm, first published 7:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incumbent Dr Moira Jenkins has been provisionally declared re-elected as the City of Victor Harbor's Mayor. Picture, Matt Welch.

The Victor Harbor community votes have been counted and tallied and they have decided who they want as their mayor for the next four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.