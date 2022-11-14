Without trucks, Australia stops. It's a slogan that you can't argue with, and one that should actually be a frightening prospect.
The way infrastructure has been planned, we're utterly reliant on them whether you live in a remote locality or one of the largest cities. We also have major centres which aren't really served by rail freight at all. The ACT for instance, with a population of over 430,000 (and the region gets closer to 500,000 if you include the NSW towns pressed right up against it), is served almost entirely by road.
Meanwhile, there's a lot of talk about labour shortages, and to some degree it's true. In Western countries, including Australia, the Boomer generation (born 1946-64) is retiring faster than the rate that Zoomers (gen Z, born 1996-2012) can enter the workforce.
It can be argued for some industries though, that it's less a shortage and more an issue of retention. With more or better options elsewhere, people with in-demand skills should be demanding more pay, and it appears that they are. They are also voting with their feet and leaving jobs that don't offer conditions to their liking if they can find an alternative that does, whether that's in the same field or a whole new field to them.
To deal with the actual shortages where they exist, several solutions have been put forward including delayed retirement (which some people are OK with, and some are not).
Other ideas have endorsed more immigration (it's certainly Canada's long-term strategy, with the Century Initiative's stated goal of increasing its 2022 population of 39 million to 100 million by 2100), and less barriers for immigrant workers, both skilled (like drivers of seasonal farm machinery) and not-so-skilled (like seasonal pickers).
Another solution, which Boomers were not so impressed with when they were all working age, is increased mechanisation and automation. Whether it's bigger machines on a farm, or more robots and other simpler machines on a factory production line, this has already taken place and it could be argued that any more which does come in was always going to happen anyway.
Another idea, one that relates to our topic of motoring, is increased efficiencies in transport and logistics.
Supermarket chains have already trialled (with government permission) adding a third trailer to B-doubles that move goods between their distribution hubs to make them B-triples, reducing the number of long-haul drivers needed for that task.
This was on the table before the pandemic though, because road freight has been experiencing a shortage of active drivers for years; increased consumer demand related to the pandemic just made it worse.
I specified active drivers for a reason though, because there's plenty of people qualified to drive heavy vehicles. Part of the industry's problem has been staff retention. Operators are put under pressure by competition to reduce costs, but at the same time the competition (or another field of work) might offer better pay and conditions.
Another idea, one from the tech sector, is autonomous vehicles. But if professional drivers are worried about these taking over any time soon, don't be. Whether it's a taxi, a shuttle service or a freighter, self-driven vehicles are still a long way off being able to share public roads with human drivers, wildlife and other surprises without a qualified human continuing to oversee proceedings.
In the world of freight, they also need someone at either end to load and unload them, and for many goods that is still the driver, whether that's products to sell in-store, or livestock where the driver has to comply with regulations that make them legally responsible for ensuring the animals they accept are in a condition fit for transportation.
So, one solution, at a state and federal government policy level, might be to find ways to reduce the need for so many drivers to move all these goods from one major centre to another. The only other option on land is rail.
Tens of billions are poured into our road systems every year, and the goals of the programs funding these projects reveal they exist to improve the safety and capacity of freight routes. But rail has advantages, both in labour and lower total emissions, that we're not sufficiently taking advantage of.
That petrol guzzler, housed for free in your best shed, needs to start earning its keep, or at least saving you a few dollars where you can. So just what can you do differently to ensure the cost of living crisis doesn't arrive at your door too soon?
Nick Drewe, financial expert at WeThrift says there are at least five initiatives drivers can take to cut down on their fuel costs.
If you have the incorrect tyre pressure, you'll be using more fuel to keep your car running smoothly.
This is because of the added friction while driving that comes from a misshapen tyre.
To know what the recommended tyre pressure is for your vehicle, first check your vehicle handbook, or the vehicle manufacturer's suggestions.
Sometimes the pressure could be printed either in the sill of the driver's door or on the inside of the fuel tank flap.
One of the easiest ways to save on fuel is to drive in a smooth manner. Picture a peach under your accelerator and be sure to accelerate smoothly. Don't damage that fruit if you can help it!
Also avoid stomping on the brakes to limit your fuel consumption. Shifting gears from time to time can also help you to avoid throwing away your fuel. If you're driving a new model, check if your vehicle has a gear-shift indicator, as this will inform you of the most economical and efficient point to change your gear.
Various petrol stations and supermarkets offer cashback schemes and loyalty cards to encourage customers to use their services.
Every time you buy fuel at a particular station, you simply have to swipe your loyalty card and points are then awarded.
If you're driving in an unfamiliar location, make sure you use a sat nav to avoid going in circles and wasting your running costs.
Sat navs are great devices for saving money because they will show you the quickest route to your destination.
They can also work in real time and help you avoid getting stuck in traffic jams, and some models will even select the most economical route to help you avoid fuel-stealing obstacles such as large hills and heavy stop-start traffic.
Motorists will be pleased to know that there is a new 'eco-friendly routing' feature on Google Maps, which instructs drivers on the most economical route to take.
Let the technology work for you and save money on fuel at the same time.
Just what have you got in the boot or behind the backseat? It's worth checking because carrying heavy loads in the car can make your vehicle use more fuel than usual.
It is also true that each car's fuel economy will differ to others, and that there are probably even more insider's tips on looking after your hip-pocket.