Neither strong winds or pelting rain could deter volunteers, committee members and dedicated showgoers from supporting this year's Port Elliot Show.
Despite Saturday afternoon becoming a washout after 40mm of rain, the two-day event continued with limited activities as visitors showed their support by flocking through the gates.
Show promotions officer June Taylor said that even in the trying conditions people were happy to stroll the grounds on Sunday.
"We let people know there was free entry on Sunday because of the conditions," she said.
"The winds destroyed some marquees which meant some performances had to be cancelled.
"The management committee decided to cancel all animal events including the showjumping and horses-in-action."
Ms Taylor said showgoers still packed the grounds on Sunday with the sun shining through a few small rain clouds.
"Crowds took advantage of the community event and packed the grounds," she said.
"The indoor pavilions were popular when the showers came and went."
Before the storm event on Saturday, the Port Elliot Show was officially opened by John Rothwell, who is the retired chief executive officer of the Royal Adelaide Show.
Also speaking at the opening was Southern show president Stephen Roger and Member for Finniss David Basham.
Mr Rothwell congratulated the committee and volunteers for their perseverance and hard work which allowed the show to go ahead after it's October dates were cancelled due to problems with the showground.
A welcome to country was given by Florence McCallum in Ngarrindjeri and English with the national anthem being performed by the Encounter Lutheran Junior School choir.
Ms Taylor said the management committee would meet soon for a debrief before starting to get plans in place for the 143rd Port Elliot Show in 2023.
