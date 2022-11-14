A sea of destruction engulfed Middleton over the wet and wild weekend leaving the quiet Fleurieu surf town to wade through chest high flooding and leaving an extensive clean up on its hands.
An intense storm hit the Fleurieu and the state on Saturday, November 12, 2022 seeing more than 423,000 lightning strikes and winds up to 106km across the state.
Emergency service members were run off their feet as calls for help were put into 'manual response' which meant brigades needed to fend for themselves.
Middleton Country Fire Service Captain, Mel Crawford said that there were up to 35 minute wait times on the phone to get someone from emergency services.
"Once we got word we were in manual response, my partner who's my lieutenant decided to head over to Middleton to see what was happening and if help was needed," Captain Crawford said.
"We drove to William Street and saw a rush of water come from the back of the houses, go down driveways and it was picking up everything in its path.
"Things were floating down driveways onto the street. We then saw a lot of commotion on Main Street where cars were driving through water.
"We closed the road and we had idiots driving around the firetruck into the water. We were telling them to stop and it was just crazy. The truck was actually at risk of getting flooded away with the water continually rising very quickly.
"The creek couldn't keep up and the water was over the bridge's fence. It was raging through. I'm not sure where this water came from, but I heard there was 60mill of water dropped in an hour in Middleton.
"I was out the front of Middleton Caravan Park when the 000 call came through that people were trapped in cabin four.
"There were two people trapped in a cabin with rising water and it was raging at that time. That's when I saw Nick Vincent jump onto a mattress and paddle out to help the people trapped. Two other men in wetsuits went in to help as well.
"There was a real risk involved. I'm surprised that their feet weren't taken out from beneath them. It was very angry water. It was incredibly brave of those three men."
Store Manager of The Port Elliot Friendly Grocer, Nick Vincent risked his safety for those trapped in cabin four and is just happy the ladies made it out of the situation safely.
"I got down there with Andrew, my brother and someone said there were two ladies stuck in Cabin Four," Mr Vincent said.
"I jumped on the mattress and paddled down there. When I got there, two women were stuck with water up to their chests.
"I got the first one onto the mattress and two lads helped take her away, then I got the next one on as well.
"It was pretty deep. I got to save someone which is pretty cool. The ladies were quite upset, they didn't know what to do. Probably the last thing they thought would happen, but they did say they want to come back, so hopefully they come back one day and get the stay they deserve.
"Now it's clean up time and some of the businesses have been ruined."
A helper cleaning up at Middleton Caravan Park on Monday, November 14 said that the water rose so quickly it took everyone by surprise.
"We were trying to get home and were diverted to Goolwa. When we came back it had turned into a very serious situation," they said.
"It flooded and it flooded big time. I'd like to know where all the water came from."
In one week, November 7-13, 2022 areas in the Fleurieu Peninsula received a dousing of rainfall.
Saturday, November 12 rainfall for the areas:
CFS State Duty Commander, Yvette Dowling said CFS responded to more than 800 incidents during the weekend's severe weather.
"We predict the incident response from brigades was significantly higher," Commander Dowling said.
"Due to power outages and high demand for support many CFS brigades are yet to finalise recording the support they provided to clean-up efforts across the state over the weekend."
After such excellent work helping the community this weekend, the Middleton CFS are on the hunt for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, please send a message to www.facebook.com/MiddletonCountryFireService
