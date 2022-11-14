On November 26, Mount Compass Area School will host a Festival of the Arts - a celebration of art in all its forms and an opportunity for the Mount Compass community to tour the school's new art facilities.
"The school has undertaken a large amount of development in the last year, including an art room, design and technology room, a kiln for ceramics and a large woodwork area."
"This will be the first year that the public can view these new facilities," Ms Shae Townley, a volunteer member of the Parent's and Friend's Committee at Mount Compass Area School.
A mother herself to daughter Ember (11) and Jade (9), Ms Townley knows firsthand the importance of art in all its forms and the impact it can have on children's confidence, which is why she and community member Dee Leach, first proposed the idea to Hayley Clarke, junior student coordinator and Megan Mackowiak (Ms Mac), junior school art teacher, in August 2022.
"We really wanted to bring people in to see the new areas and celebrate the students' excitement doing some amazing things," Ms Townley said.
From five to eight p.m. all members of the Mount Compass community are welcome to attend the festival, tickets are free and the evening will include a walking tour throughout the school which will exhibit the children's artwork, including musical pieces, pottery and woodwork.
"There will be also hot food for sale provided by parents and volunteers, hot dogs, baked potatoes and nachos, as well as free face-painting" Ms Townley said.
"Attendees will be presented with maps on arrival, where everything will be placed to help guide them through the facility, as well as lots of lovely volunteers and students who have agreed to help along the way," she said.
The Festival will also feature a People's Choice Award -
"There will be a QR code people can scan, where they will be able to vote on their favourite art piece of the evening. The student will be honoured with an award when votes are counted - we want the evening to be nice and interactive," she said.
The night will also include a panel of judges, selected from the Mount Compass community, including Malita Hicks, Owner of IGA, Bill Coomans, newly elected councilor for Alexandrina and Trish Cescato, Owner of Pasta Chef.
"We do really want to showcase all the efforts the kids have put in... We wanted to create something where all the students were included... We even have some kindergarteners coming from Mount Compass Kindergarten as well," Ms Townley said.
"We have a new music teacher, Mr Michael Hansen, who is contributing some performing arts content through video and the mathematics students are building models... We really wanted to show how art can be incorporated into all subjects," she said.
"We are also hosting a silent auction, which has received many generous donations from around the Fleurieu so far," Ms Townley said
"All money raised from the silent auction and food sales will be used to add seating and cover to our outdoor area to create a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere for our students," she said.
"Come and show your support for the students, it means so much to them," Ms Townley said.
