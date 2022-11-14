The Times

An inclusive evening that celebrates students' artwork of all ages, subjects and mediums

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
November 14 2022
Year three students at Mount Compass Area School, Jasmine and Jade, prepare for the Mount Compass Festival of the Arts. Photo supplied

On November 26, Mount Compass Area School will host a Festival of the Arts - a celebration of art in all its forms and an opportunity for the Mount Compass community to tour the school's new art facilities.

