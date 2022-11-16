The South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) the research arm of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) have released their Snapper Stock Assessment Report for 2022 holding an intimate report findings presentation at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club.
On Friday, November 11, 2022 SARDI Research Director Aquatic Sciences, Dr Mike Steer and Executive Director for PIRSA Fisheries and Aquaculture, Professor Gavin Begg gave the Victor Harbor community an in-depth report on why the ban on snapper fishing has been in place since November 1, 2019.
The snapper ban stretches from the Spencer Gulf, West Coast and to the Gulf St Vincent / Kangaroo Island fishing zones.
Dr Mike Steer said that "snapper are a long lived and slow growing species with variable recruitment of juvenile Snapper to the fish population."
"They're a very important species for the community including the commercial, recreational, and Aboriginal/Traditional sectors, and are a favourite amongst seafood consumers ," Dr Steer said.
"Snapper aggregate in big schools around the Summer time presenting an attractive target for fishers. If you find a school of Snapper while fishing, you can catch a lot very quickly. The production of offspring by spawning snapper subsequently grow to replenish the population, and doesn't occur regularly.
"We've seen stock declines in the Spencer Gulf/ West Coast and Gulf St Vincent and we haven't seen decent recruitment for over a decade in both Gulfs."
Combined with several other factors Snapper stocks are at critically low levels, with the 2020 Snapper assessment showing a 78% reduction in the Spencer Gulf / West Coast stocks and 90% reduction in the Gulf St Vincent stocks since 2013.
The Snapper Stock Assessment Report 2022 has shown an arrest in the decline of the fishable biomass however, stocks remain classified as depleted in both the Spencer Gulf / West Coast zone and Gulf St Vincent Zone.
The South East fishing zone, where Snapper stocks are shared with Western Victoria is classified as sustainable.
"The majority of snapper in the South East region are likely to have originated from Port Phillip Bay and emigrated to the South East Region," Dr Steer said.
"The population is primarily sustained through the emigration of fish from the main nursery area which is located in Port Phillip Bay.
"Substantial increases in annual fishery catches, effort, and catch rates occurred between 2008 and 2012, which then declined through to 2015 and remained at low levels to 2019.
"Longline catch and effort moderately increased in 2020 and then moderated in 2021, consistent with the implementation of catch limits."
There has been no decision yet made on future management arrangements and a recovery timeframe for the snapper stocks is still unknown.
"Both Spencer Gulf, West Coast and Gulf St Vincent stocks remain classified as depleted," Dr Steer said.
"This is on the basis of low fishable biomass and poor recruitment. The expected timeframe for recovery, well that's unknown.
"Given the slow growth of Snapper and the fact that have not seen any meaningful recruitment over at least a decade, we really don't know how long the recovery is going to take.
"It will take several years, or maybe even longer."
The Snapper Stock Assessment Report 2022 will be considered by the Marine Scalefish Fishery Management Advisory Committee (MSFMAC) and its scientific sub-committee with meetings scheduled over the next two weeks.
The MSFMAC will provide recommendations to the government, with a decision by government expected in December.
To download the report and for further information on the current management arrangements for snapper visit https://www.pir.sa.gov.au/snapper-report.
