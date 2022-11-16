The Times
Dr Mike Steer has visited Victor Harbor and given a presentation on the 2022 Snapper Stock Assessment Report

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
November 16 2022
SARDI Research Director Aquatic Sciences, Dr Mike Steer and Executive Director for PIRSA Fisheries and Aquaculture, Professor Gavin Begg gave the Victor Harbor community an in-depth report on why the ban on snapper fishing has been in place since November 1, 2019.. Picture, Matt Welch.

The South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) the research arm of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) have released their Snapper Stock Assessment Report for 2022 holding an intimate report findings presentation at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club.

