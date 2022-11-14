The Times

Keith Parkes has been re-elected as Alexandrina Mayor

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
November 14 2022 - 2:36pm
"Votes count and I'm back in as Mayor." Re-elected Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes is excited and appreciative to be mayor once again. Picture, Keith Parkes.

The Alexandrina Council election race for mayor has offically been run and the leader who will lead the region into the future for the next four years has been announced.

Local News

