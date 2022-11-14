The Alexandrina Council election race for mayor has offically been run and the leader who will lead the region into the future for the next four years has been announced.
Mayor Keith Parkes has been re-elected as Alexandrina Mayor and has taken to his social media account to offically announce his appreciation for the support.
"Votes count and I'm back in as Mayor," Mayor Parkes said.
"I can't tell you how you how much I appreciate your support, thank you so much Please continue to talk to me about your aspirations and concerns. I'm here to listen.
"Let's kick some goals over the next four years! Once again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Alexandrina Council will return on Monday, November 28, 2022. Councillors who have been elected will be announced shortly.
