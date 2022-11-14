The Times

Yankalilla District Council has four new councilors for its Field Ward, but Light Ward results are yet to be determined

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image - Shutterstock

Yankalilla District Council has four new councilors for Field Ward, but final election results for the five councilor seats in Light Ward haven't yet been confirmed, following the 2022 Council Elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.