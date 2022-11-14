Yankalilla District Council has four new councilors for Field Ward, but final election results for the five councilor seats in Light Ward haven't yet been confirmed, following the 2022 Council Elections.
As of five p.m. on Sunday November 13, FIeld Ward has elected the following councilors: Darryl John Houston, Lawrence Thomas Polomka, David Olsson and Simon Rothwell.
Though unverified, the current candidates with the highest quota of first preference votes for Light Ward, according to the Electoral Commission of South Australia are Glen Rowlands, Davina Quirke, Wayne Gibbs, Tim Moffat and Bill Verwey.
Mr Polomka and Mr Houston are both newly elected, serving their first term, as will Wayne Gibbs and Tim Moffat be, if the current numbers are anything to go by.
David Olsson, Member for FIeld said, "this is my third term as a councilor, I am so delighted that my supporters have granted me opportunity to continue that role, I'll be very committed to working with the elected body, including the newly elected body, to complete some of our new projects we have in planning."
The Mayor of Yankalila will not be elected until November 29, once both wards' election results are finalised and the first council meeting of the term is held.
Update as at 4:38 p.m. November 14:
Election results have now been released by the Electoral Commission of South Australia, confirming Davina Qurike, Bill Verwey, Glen Rowlands, Wayne Gibbs and Tim Moffat are the newly-elected councilors for the Light Ward of Yankalila District Council.
