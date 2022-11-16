Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

DANCING SHOES ON
Combo Music Fest
Saturday, November 19, Lutheran Church, 21A Adelaide Rd, McCracken, $10pp, cabaret-style dance with two bands, doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start, ticket at trybooking.com.
FRUITY FESTIVITY
Celebrate Fleurieu Pride 2022
Saturday, November 19, Victor Harbor Recreation Centre, 5 George Main Rd, 6.30pm-11.30pm, live music, licensed bar and more, tickets - Eventbrite.com.au
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Market
Sunday, November 20, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
GRANDIES GROUP
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, November, 21 1.30-3.30pm. A support group for grandparents meeting at the Goolwa Community Centre. Call Colleen Hanlon 8212 1937 or Amelia 0418 979 873.
PAINTING FUN
Goolwa Community Centre
Tuesday, November 22, 9.30am-12.30 at the Goolwa Community Centre. Join David Woolaway and learn about the tools and techniques of painting. Cost $10. For information call 8555 3941
SOCIAL SCONES
Fleurieu Coast
Thursday, November 24, 10am, Supper Room, Yankalilla Showgrounds. Share a cuppa and a chat. Listen to a guest speaker, all ages welcome ,gold coin donations. Registrations to Fleurieu Coast Information Centre 8558 0204
SET TO LEARN
Learn Ngarrindjeri
Thursday, November 24, 10am, at the Victor Harbor Library. Kyla McHuges will teach local Ngarrindjeri place names, their origins and simple greetings. Register at eventbrite.com.au
MARKET FAIR
Victor Beachside Market
Sunday, November 26, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
