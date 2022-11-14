Friday the November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, receives worldwide recognition each year by community groups and individuals.
This is the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism, an international campaign which runs from November 25 to December 10 to raise awareness about and challenge violence against women and girls.
This year, the Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula will raise awareness with a banner to be displayed on Hindmarsh Road at the entrance to Victor Harbor.
The club is being supported by Shed-ex, the Hamper Warehouse and the Lions Club of Victor Harbor and Port Elliot.
Signage, T-shirts worn by members and supporters as well as displays at the Victor Harbor library and Bunnings will feature the colour orange.
Orange light will also highlight the sculpture at the entrance to Victor Harbor.
"Violence against women is a serious and widespread problem in Australia. It occurs in a number of forms including physical violence and coercive control, both of which make the victims feel worthless," Ms Margaret Stephens, a member of Zonta Fleurieu Peninsula said.
"Violence is preventable and to prevent it we need to understand it. It takes a profound and long-term toll on women's health and well-being, on families and society," she said.
The Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula is an organisation of Fleurieu women supporting, caring, empowering women and the community, they are members of Zonta Club International.
In support of the 16 Days of Awareness, the film: A Better Man, will be screened at the Christian Gospel Centre on December one at 7p.m., with a $5 entry fee.
The Canadian documentary was made in 2017 and financed through a successful crowdfunding campaign. It was co-directed by Lawrence Jackman and Attiya Khan, a survivor of domestic abuse.
Khan meets with the man who abused her to see if he can take responsibility.
It explores what domestic violence survivors experience, why men choose to use violence and how we can help to stop the abuse.
Warning: this film discusses domestic violence and may distress some.
Bookings are available through TryBooking.
