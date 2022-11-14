The Times

Look out for Zonta's 'orange ladies' during the 16 Days of Activism which challenges violence against women around the world

By Margaret Stephens
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange cutouts known by the club as 'orange ladies', are used in our displays during the 16 Days of Activism, to raise awareness of domestic violence. Photo supplied

Friday the November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, receives worldwide recognition each year by community groups and individuals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.