Heavy rains and large storms that hit the state have seen a popular Fleurieu road closed due to flood damage.
Goolwa Road at Currency Creek has big chucks of the road missing and may remain closed for several days due to flooding damage.
SA Police have urged the public to stay safe and avoid the area until advised at a further date.
"The public are reminded to not walk, ride or drive through floodwater and to look out for debris on and damage to the roads after recent storms," a spokesperson for SAPOL said.
