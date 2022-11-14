The Times

Goolwa Road has been closed at Currency Creek due to flooding damage

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:00am, first published 9:49am
Goolwa Road at Currency Creek has big chucks of the road missing due to flood damage from the weekend storm. Picture, SAPOL.

Heavy rains and large storms that hit the state have seen a popular Fleurieu road closed due to flood damage.

Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

