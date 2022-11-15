Busy time for Encounter bowlers

i
Due to the severe inclement weather Saturday pennant bowls matches were cancelled across the Fleurieu Peninsula.
The Encounter Bay Bowls Club South Coast Realty 1000 was played in sunshine and no wind. The day was also sponsored by Below Zero and Back n Sides
The winners of division one were 3 Bees on 55 plus 7.
Second was Thunderbolts on 54 plus 16 and third was Close Encounters on 54 plus 5. WOL was Arm in Arm.
Winners of division two was All the Gear and No Idea on 57 plus 27 with second going to Misfits on 56 plus14 and third was Seekers on 54.5 plus 19. WOL were Bay Cruisers on 27 plus 3.
Finally 'n better weather, the Ladies Monthly Triples was played last Wednesday in warm and dry conditions - possibly too warm for some.
Sponsor was the Victor Harbor Private Hospital, represented by Phillip Good, who gave an informative talk on the hospitals role in the community and presented the prizes.
The winners were Vicki Roberts, Jean Jackson and Veronica Whibley on 53 plus 9, second were Joan Warne, Leanne Rivett and Lyn Laxton on 52 plus 16 and WOL was Pam Brown's team.
It was a very nice evening for Night Owls on November 9 as it remained warm and the rain stayed away but the lightning was quite spectacular, although a close watch was kept on the position of the storm.
Following the abysmal weather last week, Night Owlers were keen to take to the greens, possibly best reflected by Window Wizzards' very close encounter with A Night on the Green.
The latter staged a fine comeback to take four of the last five ends and edge the game by one end.
Good wins in division one were had by both Mulligans and Scotch on the Rocks, while Irritable Bowls Syndrome had a comfortable win over Mortgage First by 32 points and became 'rink of the week'.
In division two, two teams had to forfeit as they could not field a side, but the remaining games were tight tussles with Bay Bad Boys dropping shots up against Triple S, the latter taking the spoils 27 +1.
An evenly matched encounter at the top of the division saw Moonlighters and Owlpaca's share the points.
Welcome to the winner's circle, The Vikings, who held out to win 27 +3.
Other matches in division three were also close with Wine Deck and Great Bowls of Fire scraping in and gaining 28 points.
Hi Six pushed hard but lost against the Patriots, the only difference was two costly ends.
In division four, Newbies had a comfortable win.
Rock n Bowl and The 3 Gens both gained the upper hand in tight matches 28pts each.
While 3 plus 1 received a forfeit but were also successful in a scratch match against good opposition.
Thursday Social Bowls Bay 3s was sponsored by Girdler Family Amusements.
Winners were Dave Roberts, Colin Jones and Liz Warner with score of 31+7.
Runners-up were Peter Wilson, Bruce Williams and Deane Lindner with 30+8.
The Ladies Thursday Pennants last week was a showdown for division one with the Blue Team victorious 67-42, gaining 12 points over Gold.
Kathy Clarke's team won 30-12 and now Blue is fifth and Gold eighth on the table
The division three team defeated McLaren Vale 46-30, gaining 10 points which puts them fifth on the ladder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.