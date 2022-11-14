The Times

Victor Harbor annual Christmas pageant scheduled for December 10

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elves at the Victor Harbor Christmas Pageant in 2021. File photo

The annual Victor Harbor Christmas pageant is scheduled for Saturday, December 10, its the first pageant to be held without Covid crowd restrictions since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.