The annual Victor Harbor Christmas pageant is scheduled for Saturday, December 10, its the first pageant to be held without Covid crowd restrictions since 2019.
With previous years clocking over 3500 tickets sold, this year's pageant promises no less of a crowd and an iconic 40-year old tradition which has brought Christmas to the Fleurieu community for decades.
Five floats are already registered for the pageant, including ones representing local schools, the Victor Harbor Croque Club, Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation, Steam Ranger Heritage Railway and the City of Onkaparinga Pipe Band.
"We are hoping to see the return of a previous Christmas movie themed float, including iconic movie characters," Mr Mark Irwin, pageant organiser and member of the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor.
"Those who are interested in registering a float have until December 1 to do so," Mr Irwin said.
This year's pageant has been jointly organised by Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay Rotary Clubs, the second such event on which the two clubs have collaborated in as many years.
This year's pageant will follow a different route that does not include Ocean Road as in previous years.
"I think this has been a bit upsetting for local businesses," Mr Irwin said, "but we hope the community will appreciate our efforts to give a little Christmas cheer this season," he said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
