The Goolwa Friendship Centre recently celebrated its 30th birthday on Tuesday, November 8 with 30 people present.
Some community members who had moved away returned especially for the occasion.
The cake was cut by Jack Lewis, the oldest member of the group. Music for community singing is provided by Roly Bartlett on the violin and Pat Guerin on the piano accordion.
Each Tuesday morning the chapel of the Goolwa Church of Christ is transformed into a place where the community can play carpet bowls, while others participate in crafts, puzzles, knit, crochet, or just sit and chat.
The Hall also becomes a Table Tennis room and this has been the way on Tuesday mornings for the past 30 years.
The Friendship Centre was started in 1992 and is attended by 20-25 people each week. At its peak there were around 70-80 attended each week.
Other activities over the years have included folk art, crafts, card making, making trauma dolls for the Ambulance Service, and community singing.
Each year members make an invaluable contribution towards Operation Christmas Child's shoe box appeal, donating gifts for the boxes money for postage, helping to send Christmas packages around the world to children who may otherwise go without.
Friendship Centre meets each Tuesday morning of the school term at the Goolwa Church of Christ (Corner of Porter Wildman Streets) between 9.30am - 11.30am, with a morning tea break at 10.30.
Members give a donation of $2 each week towards costs newcomers are always welcome. Phone Grant on 0412 092.
