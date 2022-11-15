The Times

Community members have gathered at Goolwa Church of Christ and celebrated a milestone

By Grant Simpson
November 16 2022 - 7:30am
The Goolwa Friendship Centre recently celebrated its 30th birthday on Tuesday, November 8 with 30 people present.

