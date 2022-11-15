The Fleurieu Peninsula region's emergency services have had a major weekend with well over 150 call outs for help and assistance requests.
South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) Chief Of Staff, Derren Halleday said it was an intense and busy weekend for emergency services and areas such as Goolwa, Middleton, Victor Harbor, Yankalilla and Strathalbyn all needed assistance.
"The South Coast State Emergency Service Unit received over 60 requests for assistance between Saturday, November 12 to Monday, November 15," Mr Halleday said.
"Of these, over 50 were related to the severe weather and flooding events.
"Strathalbyn State Emergency Service Unit received over 40 requests for assistance and of these, over 20 were related to severe weather and flooding events. Over 20 were also due to trees being down.
"Yankalilla State Emergency Service Unit has received over 40 requests. Over 20 of these were related to flooding events."
The major incident of the weekend in the Fleurieu Peninsula happened at Middleton with major flooding.
"One significant flooding event occurred in Middleton at the Middleton Caravan Park," Mr Halleday said.
"This involved a Swiftwater Rescue team with assistance from Surf Life Saving to rescue two ladies from a cabin which was flooding," Mr Halleday said.
"The SASES continues to respond to requests for assistance across the state after the extreme weather over the weekend, and we encourage the public to continue to call 132 500 and press 1 if they require storm and flood assistance.
"We thank our amazing volunteers who endured the wind, rain and stormy conditions to keep the community safe over the weekend. We also extend our thanks to SA Country Fire Service and SA Metropolitan Fire Service for their assistance during this time."
SA Power Networks have also advised that with trees down, lightning strikes and high winds has resulted in widespread outages across the State and repairing the network, restoring power will continue.
The community are asked to be patient while driving and to leave for their destinations earlier than usual to prepare for these expected delays.
Police urge motorists to slow down, drive to the conditions, never drive or ride through floodwaters and obey the directions of emergency services personnel.
Also please check on vulnerable family members, neighbours, and people in your community to ensure they are safe.
The public are also urged to stay away from fallen powerlines, they should be reported to SA Power Networks on 13 13 66.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.