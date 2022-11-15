With Alexandrina Council officially announcing the re-election of Keith Parkes returning as mayor, several councillors have also been provisionally declared.
The Local Deputy Returning Officer made the provisional declaration for the Alexandrina Council election Saturday 12 November at 6:45pm.
The South Ward took a little longer to count the votes, but was declared on Tuesday, November 15.
The Ward Council Member positions that have been provisionally declared and will lead Alexandrina Council for the next four years are as follows:
West Ward - Lou Nicholson, Michael Scott, Bill Coomans.
North Ward - Craig Maidment, Christie Thornton, Sue Miller.
South Ward - Milli Livingston, Peter Oliver and Margaret Anne Gardner.
Within 72 hours, unsuccessful candidates may request a recount of the provisional declaration.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia decides if a recount is required, and can also initiate a recount within the same period.
Alexandrina Council thanked and congratulated voters and councilors.
"Congratulations to the council members provisionally declared," Council said.
"Thank you to everyone that submitted their vote and got involved."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.