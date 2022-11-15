In February 2021, Mark Richard's regular conversations with walkers along Hindmarsh River inspired him to co-convene a small friends group, now know as Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary (FoHRE) with the well-being of the estuary at its heart.
By April, the group had received formal approval from the Victor Harbor City Council to undertake volunteer activities along the estuary and its public spaces.
Since then, FoHRE has attracted over 40 members, including young families, who have revegetated the area, planting 1000+ native seedlings each winter, including eucalypts, acacias, ground cover species, wattle and native grasses.
"The area was densely overgrown with feral weeds, animal pests were affecting the ecology and habitat of its native flora and fauna," Mr Richards said.
"The rampant overgrowth and debris of the feral plants also concerned many locals because of the increased fuel load and fire risk that they presented," he said.
"We have developed some approaches for disposing of invasive non-native species in the area," Mr Richards said.
"Our networks with Monarto Zoo mean we can sustainably dispose of green waste by donating it as feed for the chimpanzees and black rhinoceros," Mr Richards said.
[Our group wants to] change how the public think about and treat the river and its precinct. There is a need to move beyond the concept of an economic resource 'to take from' - to find a balance of the river and its environs treasured by all as a valuable ecological asset for future generations.- Mark RIchards
"You can see the difference even over the last months that our work has made," he said.
"It's an excellent group and great social environment and wonderful way for people who are new to the Fleurieu to get connected and do something good for the environment in the process," Mr Richards said.
The Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary can be found on Facebook and is welcoming new members.
