Residents on Wattle and Lamont Drive are calling on the Council of Victor Harbor to improve flood mitigation protocols, following a powerful river surge that came close to flooding 30+ homes in the area on November 12 and 13.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, Hindmarsh River surged following a powerful storm and heavy rainfall across the Fleurieu Peninsula, which had residents of Wattle and Lamont Drive fearing for their homes and the safety of elderly residents.
"The culverts underneath Lamont Cul-de-sac failed and were pouring water back onto the road," Mr Mark Richards, co-convenor of Friends of the Hindmarsh River Estuary said.
"The river has come up significantly three or four times just this year, but not topping to the extent we saw on Sunday morning," Ms Ann Wright, a Wattle Drive resident said.
Luckily, the surge occurred at a very low tide but Mr Richards warns, "If it had been in conjunction with a high tide, the water from the river would not have been able to escape."
"Most of the residents in the area are elderly, my son and other residents were going around knocking on doors, some of them were hard of hearing or too scared to answer the door late at night," he said.
Within an hour and half, State Emergency services arrived to provide sandbags, but Mr Richards said he was unable to get in contact with the council through their after hours line and the deputy CEO was also uncontactable.
The council responded saying it received a very high volume of calls throughout Saturday during the unprecedented storm event and that council's emergency response team actively responded to requests from the community, prioritising resources, but some residents are saying this isn't enough.
The council knows about this issue, but the problem is, when we have an election and a new term with new councilors who bring all sorts of new ideas, like $20 million basketball courts, but they aren't prepared to direct budgets towards fixing the not-so-sexy long-term issues like these.- Mr Richards.
"It's not about fancy buildings, its about protecting your residents," he said.
Mr Richards said there have been numerous surveys, engineer reports and risk analyses conducted in and around Wattle and Lamont Drive and in other low-lying, at-risk areas in Victor Harbor.
"These include research done in the 90s," Mr Richards said, "so it's certainly not a new issue."
In every risk scenario proposed in a floodplain report in 2019, houses along Lamont Court, Lamont Road and Wattle Drive are affected by flood waters, with estimated depths of 800mm on roads and 100mm to 700mm inside at least seven dwellings.
This high probability is due to the houses' proximity to the river and because river flow is constricted from a broad floodplain upstream.
Council constructed a culvert at the junction of Wattle and Lamont several years ago, but as Mr Richards explains
"These culverts failed on Saturday morning, completely filling the night of the flood and actually spilling water back onto the road," Mr Richards said.
Mounds where the road meets the riverside have also been constructed as a buffer, but residents feel more needs to be done to ensure their safety, especially with a La Nina system expected to peak this summer, bringing even more rainfall.
The council have said that based on recommendations from previous studies, actions have been taken to improve storm water infrastructure across the City of Victor Harbor and that its Asset Management Plans and Long-Term Financial Plan include allowances to address areas at risk.
"Levy work and concrete buffers constructed down near Pearson Street could provide a suitable alternative, as well as a robust risk management strategy and delegated duty officers available after hours to make decisions in an emergency, but this has not been the council's priority," Mr Richards said.
"Why wasn't there an emergency plan in place? Or an escalation plan for emergencies such as this? Council know about this area, they know about the risks, where are the protocols and strategies to protect residents?" he said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.