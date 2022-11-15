The Times

Saturday's storm meant Wattle and Lamont residents dodged a 'flood bullet' and council must improve processes

Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:15pm, first published November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
Mark Richards with Ann Wright, a resident who's home is no more than five metres from where the river surged on the morning of November 13. Photo by Emma Heidenreich
A comparative photograph showing how high the river surged on November 13 at the same point. Photo supplied

Residents on Wattle and Lamont Drive are calling on the Council of Victor Harbor to improve flood mitigation protocols, following a powerful river surge that came close to flooding 30+ homes in the area on November 12 and 13.

