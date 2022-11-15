After the weekend storm blasted through the Fleurieu one town has had to cancel their Motor Show for 2022.
The Shannons QMT Yankalilla Classic Motor Show which was set to be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 11am-2pm has been cancelled due to the excessive rainfall over the weekend.
During an inspection on Tuesday, November 15, the Yankalilla Showgrounds still had large standing water and bogged a 4x4 vehicle on the oval.
The club released a statement regretting the situation at hand.
"As a result of heavy rain in the Yankalilla area over the weekend, the Yankalilla Showgrounds are unusable," the club said.
"After assessing all the available options, we have cancelled the event this year and will run the event in 2023 on Sunday, November 19, but to be confirmed.
"We will be in contact shortly with the show's entrants who have paid a registration fee."
To stay up to date with the show, please give them a follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/YankalillaClassicMotorShow
