The Yankalilla Classic Motor Show has been cancelled

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
November 16 2022 - 8:35am
During an inspection on Tuesday, November 15, the Yankalilla Showgrounds still has large standing water and bogged this 4x4 vehicle on the oval. Picture, Yankalilla Classic Motor Show.

After the weekend storm blasted through the Fleurieu one town has had to cancel their Motor Show for 2022.

