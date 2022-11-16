Her works are whimsical, enchanting and unusual and now this Victor Harbor artist is set to unveil her wonderfully eccentric works at an Open Day in December.
Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings and Sculptures artist, Sharron Mathew is set to hold her art exhibition at Bendigo Bank Community Centre in Victor Harbor from Saturday, December 10 to Wednesday, February 1 2023.
There will be a Special Open Day on Saturday, December 17 where Sharron said there will be a large selection of paintings for all ages and a great way to meet like minded people.
"The prices are very reasonable and that's to make sure everyone has the enjoyment of owning a painting," Sharron said.
"I'm trained as an architect and I actually put being an artist to bed several years ago. About four months ago I started again and was getting sick of having all the paintings to myself in my house.
"I showed a friend and she said wow! I have a lot of colour, geometrical, modern and art deco in my works. I've tried to make it as diverse as possible."
Sharron is also available for special commissions and the personalised projects she's undertaken so far, she's noticed a similarity in them.
"People want cats!" She said.
"Cats hanging off vacuum cleaners, silly cats, angry cats. People really want cats!
Prices for the works vary from $40 to a maximum of $185. It's affordable art
"Everyone should be able to have a work of art in their house," Sharron said.
"People can't afford $1000 paintings on the fly. I'll have 46 traditional meets modern abstract paintings available for purchase.
"They're on 4ply, very solid canvas'. It's affordable art for anyone to own."
Sharron has works available to view at Cup-A-Cake in Victor Harbor, and the paintings will rotate every few weeks in an effort for people to return to the café that she adores.
Sharron's Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings and Sculptures exhibition will be open from Saturday, December 10 to Wednesday, February 1 2023 with a Special Open Day on Saturday, December 17.
You can reach Sharron on: 0414 707 033 or email her at matmansion@bigpond.com
