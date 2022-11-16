The Times
Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings and Sculptures artist, Sharron Mathew is set to hold her art exhibition in Victor Harbor starting in December

By Matt Welch
November 16 2022 - 5:30pm
Her works are whimsical, enchanting and unusual and now this Victor Harbor artist is set to unveil her wonderfully eccentric works at an Open Day in December.

