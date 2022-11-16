The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Bicycles Victor Harbor and tri-athlete Zane Gerstlauer claims third in the Duathlon State Championships

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Gerstlauer originally placed fourth overall for his first time competing in the open category, but some exciting news as he crossed the line turned the results on its head. Picture, Emma Heidenreich.

After pushing himself to his ultimate limit, a Victor Harbor tri-athlete has walked away with a top three spot in the state for duathlons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.