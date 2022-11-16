After pushing himself to his ultimate limit, a Victor Harbor tri-athlete has walked away with a top three spot in the state for duathlons.
Finishing his traineeship at Bicycles Victor Harbor who also sponsor him, Zane Gerstlauer is a 21-year-old Fleurieu community member and has been competing in triathlon for the past four years.
On Sunday, September 11 2022, Zane competed in the South Australian Duathlon Championship in North Adelaide.
Zane originally placed fourth overall for his first time competing in the open category, but some exciting news as he crossed the line turned the results on its head.
Having recently competed in the Victor Harbor Triathlon and the Murray Man, Zane said he's always loved pushing himself to the limit and that fuels his passion for the sport.
"I got into triathlons because I've always liked to push my limits and after doing my first Olympic distance triathlon, that feeling when I crossed the finish line was amazing," Zane said.
"This was my first open category race I participated in and it was the South Australian Duathlon Championship and I certainly had to earn it out there, but I absolutely loved my first open category race."
Going up against the best is a thrilling feeling for Zane and when he crossed the line at the Duathlon State Championships he had even more heart pumping news.
"It felt good to be competing head-to-head against the best in the state," Zane said.
"After placing fourth I was very pleased to have pushed myself right to the finish.
"When I got across the line, I found out that the first place finisher was actually a competitor from interstate and in actual fact I was third in the state for duathlons. That was an absolutely amazing feeling."
With such a bright future at still such a young age, Zane is cementing his professional career as well as continuing to build his athletic career so both bases are covered and he has some big dreams he'd like to achieve.
"I'm currently finishing my retail traineeship at Bicycles Victor Harbor which is awesome," Zane said.
"With my triathlon career I'd like to be able to compete for the green and gold and be someone people look up to one day."
You can follow Zane on Instagram at: @zanegerstlauer
