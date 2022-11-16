House of the Week | Immaculate presentation

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated in the central township of Port Elliot, 23 Tottenham Court Road comprises a one owner custom built residence in a botanic like garden setting. All the planning, effort and work has been done to ensure the next owner enjoys the benefits on offer.
The circa 2005 construction, three bedroom, two bathroom rendered brick veneer and Colourbond roof home has a list of added features and appointments. The spacious living area with bay window garden frontage has both split reverse cycle air-conditioning and a slow combustion wood heater. The kitchen with walk in pantry has ample storage and bench space plus all electrical appliances.
The home is attractively tiled throughout, with overhead fans and auto external window shutters installed. The main bedroom has its own ensuite and walk in robe with built in robes to the two other bedrooms and a three way main bathroom.
Undercover parking and storage in the garage include drive-thru roller door to a further undercover paved area behind plus a well appointed internal laundry. Additional storage, workshop, rainwater storage plumbed to the house and solar panels are included in the overall presentation plus a dedicated outdoor living and entertaining area. The landscaped gardens include a water feature, fire pit, vegetable garden area and provision for chooks.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.