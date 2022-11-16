City of Victor Harbor councillors provisionally announced

Nineteen candidates have contested nine vacancies for a spot at the City Victor Harbor councillors table and now the nine councillors have been provisionally declared
After a long night of counting, the City of Victor Harbor have offically announced the following candidates provisionally declared elected to the Council:
Unsuccessful candidates may request a recount within 72 hours of the provisional declaration.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia decides if a recount is required, and can also initiate a recount within the same period.
The City of Victor Harbor said they would like to thank all community members who participated in the 2022 Council Elections, as well as outgoing Councillors for their service to the community over the past four years.
The City of Victor Harbor's Mayor and Councillors will make a declaration of office at an inaugural Council meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 23 2022 from 5:30pm at the City of Victor Harbor Civic Centre.
