Throughout his 40 years in the police force, Brian Liddy has seen and done much.
He was the Sargeant in charge during the infamous 1978 Woomera protests at the American tracking station manned by US Airforce personnel in South Australia's Mid North.
Mr Liddy was also Sargeant at the Victor Harbor Police Station in 1982 when the first 'schoolies' celebration was held, and he even witnessed the closing of the Gladstone Jail in 1975.
"I cleaned up all the criminals in Gladstone you see, I was too effective, they had to shut down the jail," he laughed.
That same dry humour has brought Mr Liddy through his adventurous, and at times challenging, career in the police force.
"At 18-years-old, I moved from our family home in Willunga and joined the police force as a junior constable, graduating in 1957," he said.
"We lived at the Thebarton Barracks and did all our training there, but the barracks are not going to be there much longer."
Shortly after, in 1962, Brian married Pat - his loving and supportive wife who would later travel with him as he worked in different country police stations in the Mid North, including Kadina, Wirrabara and Gladstone.
Brian recalls one fond memory of his wife.
"In the country stations we didn't have radios, so when we did highway patrols, my wife would get a phone call at the police station about something that had happened, then she would run to the pub and tell the publicans what had happened and someone would stand on the road and wave me down if I came by, so they could tell me what had happened," he said.
Brian and Pat have five daughters and seven grandchildren.
Sadly Pat passed away in February 2022, after a long battle with dementia.
Since moving to Victor Harbor, Brian said he has seen some monumental changes.
"Back in 1982, we had only 11 on staff and a population of 4000 people, now there's 16,000 and the police station is open 24 hours," he said.
"There's also a much more serious drug problem.
"Back in the day, there was marijuana and a couple other heavy drugs, but not the way there is today."
Mr Liddy said being a police officer stationed in regional areas was a different lifestyle.
"We made many friends through the police force, I like that working in a small country town means you get involved in the community, you're expected to be involved with schools and CFS... I was invited to join Rotary in August 1982 and have been a member ever since," he said.
"Rotary does a lot of unseen things for the community.
"We've restored and maintained many of the garden beds you see on Railway Terrace, Ocean Street and even the roses down Victoria Street.
"After I retired in 1994, I got involved with the centenary celebration of the horse tram and spent 15 years volunteering in the tourist centre.
"It was my upbringing, my parents were very community-minded and that probably rubbed off on me.
While he admits he's slowing down, you will still see M r Liddy occasionally doing a tour of Victor Harbor on the tourist bus, so make sure you give him a wave if you do.
