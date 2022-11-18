A man, aged in his 80s, sustained minor injuries after falling off his bike at the level crossing on Grantley Avenue on the morning of Thursday, November 17.
According to witnesses, the man rounded the corner where the bike lane bends onto Bridge Terrace and lost control, falling off the steep curb and onto the road.
Paramedics attended the scene and the man was not seriously injured, but the accident has raised concerns about the safety of the level crossing, which is a council initiative and was constructed in July 2022 as part of the upgrade of the foreshore Victor Harbor Bikeway.
A member of the cycling group, David Marcroft was critical of the level crossing's safety.
"They've not made it safe for cyclists or for gopher drivers," he said.
"It's a shame because folks this age have an accident like this and they don't usually get back on a bike afterwards."
In addition to issues with the bikeway, Grantley Avenue's level crossing has also been the site of four car accidents and a number of near-misses with the Cockle Train over the last 20 years, according to SteamRanger Heritage Railway president Peter Charleson.
"Grantley Avenue is a sore spot and SteamRanger are working with council to improve it," Mr Charleson said.
The Times has contacted the City of Victor Harbor for comment.
