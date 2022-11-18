The Times

A cyclist in his 80s has fallen off his bike after taking a sharp turn onto Bridge Terrace

Updated November 18 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:00am
A man in his 80s came off his bike at the level crossing on Grantley Avenue. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

A man, aged in his 80s, sustained minor injuries after falling off his bike at the level crossing on Grantley Avenue on the morning of Thursday, November 17.

