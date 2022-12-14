A new study has shown that General Practitioners (GPs) are dealing with a poor work-life balance due to limited workforce numbers in rural areas, and that pressure is affecting regional Fleurieu Peninsula based doctors.
With a shortage in GPs in regional and rural areas across South Australia, a Flinders University study has shown a lot of doctors no longer feel in control of their own lives.
Dr Vivian Isaac, from Flinders University Rural and Remote Health SA, said that inadequate support, unrealistic patient expectations, increasing costs and a shrinking workforce were factors in the cause.
"GPs can work very long hours, some as much as 70 hours per week, with regional doctors likely to work even more hours if they service a small community," Dr Isaac said.
"These long hours contribute to fatigue, reduced wellbeing, and poor mental health, which alongside maintaining patient and colleague relationships and workforce shortages is increasingly leading to burnout and depression.
"We know that feeling in control of one's life can help mitigate occupational stress, but this had yet to be investigated in relation to Australian doctors."
Victor and Port Elliot Medical Centre GP, Dr Cherie Price said even though more GP numbers were needed, it was still a very rewarding career and position to hold within the community.
"As GPs we were already under pressure with waiting times longer than we'd like before the pandemic, but COVID has definitely made it worse," Dr Price said.
"With the recent restrictions easing, Victor Harbor has seen a massive up spike in cases. Particularly in the elderly.
"Trying to vaccinate everyone early on was added pressure.
Dr Price said there was always something that needed her attention.
"There's not enough rural GPs and with the increase of the population, increase in COVID cases, we'd love to be able to see patients within a week, even four weeks would be awesome, but we're all working beyond our hours and we regret that this is the situation," she said.
"It would be much easier for GPs if this wasn't the situation.
"But, we always have our duty doctor on each day, so there's two or three of us who are able to see patients that need to be seen on the day.
"It's a very rewarding career looking after patients, seeing babies that you delivered grow up and helping older people and helping them through the later years in life, it's a very personally rewarding job, but it's just a bit stressful at the moment and we need more numbers on the ground to help."
State Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton said he was working with the new Federal Government and new Minister Mark Butler about how to address the GP crisis across the country, including the South Coast.
"SA Health has substantially increased the funding it provides to regional doctors to work in hospitals, however there are many challenges that need change at the federal level, including Medicare, training, visas and accreditation," Minister Picton said.
"Good access to primary care is essential to keeping pressure off our public hospitals and we will keep working with Mark Butler and the Federal Government to address the issues with Medicare and GP availability.
"Telehealth arrangements under Medicare, and the payments for these are matters for the Federal Government. Services provided by SA Health, such as the WCH Virtual ED service are provided free of charge.
A Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network (BHFLHN) spokesperson said they remained committed to working on a solution to the problem.
"While the provision of community-based GPs remains a Commonwealth Government responsibility, the BHFLHN remains committed to working with privately run GP Practices and District Councils to attract GPs across the Fleurieu Peninsula," the spokesperson said.
"There is currently a nationwide shortage of medical staff, with GPs in regional areas particularly affected by this.
"However, at this time the local privately run GP practices have not made BHFLHN aware of any critical shortages.
"We continue to work with the practices that have GP agreements to provide services in Barossa Hills Fleurieu Hospitals including Southern Fleurieu.
A spokesperson for SA Health said that when people were deciding which medical help was needed, commonsense needed to prevail.
"In the case of a medical emergency or life threatening situation, always call 000 in the first instance," the spokesperson said.
"For minor illnesses and injuries, there are several services South Australians are able to access, including pharmacies, GPs, telehealth and virtual care services.
"If you are unsure if your condition requires emergency medical intervention, you can seek advice through HealthDirect, 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 1800 022 222.
"Our emergency departments continue to provide care to those in need and, as always, prioritise patients according to their clinical need.
"We thank our dedicated staff as we work through this period of high demand."
The Flinders University study used data from a survey of more than 3600 GPs from across the country.
