New study shows rural GPs struggling with stretched numbers on the ground

By Matt Welch
December 14 2022 - 7:47pm
Victor and Port Elliot Medical Centre GP, Dr Cherie Price said times are stressful as a rural GP, but it's a very rewarding career. Picture, Matt Welch.

A new study has shown that General Practitioners (GPs) are dealing with a poor work-life balance due to limited workforce numbers in rural areas, and that pressure is affecting regional Fleurieu Peninsula based doctors.

