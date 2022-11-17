The Times

Fleurieu portrait artist sought 'billboard spotters' in America, her request went viral

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 12:00pm
Harvest Rose by Avril Thomas, is an oil on canvas original that won the Fine Art America Billboard Competition in September 2022. It is now featured on a billboard in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo supplied

When Fleurieu portrait artist Avril Thomas entered the Fine Art America Billboard Competition in September 2022, she could never have guessed what would ensue.

