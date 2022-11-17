Fleurieu portrait artist sought 'billboard spotters' in America, her request went viral

When Fleurieu portrait artist Avril Thomas entered the Fine Art America Billboard Competition in September 2022, she could never have guessed what would ensue.
From thousands of entries around the world, Ms Thomas' piece Harvest Rose was selected, along with 19 other winners, to have her artwork featured on a billboard, somewhere in America.
The catch? She was given the name of the city, Minneapolis and some google map coordinates, with which to find the artwork.
"It become one big, hilarious treasure hunt," Ms Thomas said.
Ms Thomas posted to her Instagram and Facebook, in hopes someone travelling through Minneapolis could take a photo so she could see her artwork on the billboard.
Ms Thomas never expected her request would go viral, but following an ABC Interview, hundreds of responses and photographs later, Ms Thomas said she can imagine that corner getting quite crowded with photographers.
"I'm still getting messages from people to this day!" She said.
"When Covid hit, I realised that no one would come to the gallery to see my artwork, so I decided I would have to bring it to them," Ms Thomas said.
The Fine Art American Billboard Competition was the perfect opportunity for Ms Thomas to share her work online and shortly after that, she dressed her friend's daughter in robes from a dress-up box and grapes from the vineyard, setting her against the landscape of the McLaren Hills - the perfect muse.
"The end product is feminine. Usually I work in tonal realism, this piece is much more entertaining, its fantasy really," she said.
Ms Thomas, who showcases much of her work at her and her husband's cellar door and gallery in Magpie Springs, said she didn't really come out of the artistic closet until her 40s.
"I decided I wanted to be a fulltime portrait artist, which is a very different thing to just painting casually," she said.
Ms Thomas started exhibiting her work and entering major competitions - in 2005, she became an Archibald Finalist.
"Really this whole billboard experience has eclipsed my expectations and I realise, its not about my painting anymore, it's about the global connections we all have," she said.
Ms Thomas can be found on Instagram @magpiesprings.wine.art
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.