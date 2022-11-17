The Times

SES set to hold live-stream info session for shack owners regarding River Murray Flows

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:58pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Emergency Service set to live-stream River Murray flow session for shack owners

The SA State Emergency Service (SES) will run a live-streamed information session for shack owners and provide advice and information on the River Murray Flows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.