State Emergency Service set to live-stream River Murray flow session for shack owners

The SA State Emergency Service (SES) will run a live-streamed information session for shack owners and provide advice and information on the River Murray Flows.
The SES and guest speakers will show the impacts from the flows and give advice on how residents can get prepared for any situation.
The event will be held at Norwood Town Hall on Tuesday, November 22 at 6:30pm-8pm.
This event can be attended in person if preferred. The live-stream link and further information will be available on the event page here, bit.ly/3UL7S8L
Stay tuned for further information regarding community meetings in the Alexandrina region at www.facebook.com/AlexandrinaCouncil
