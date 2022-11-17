Since the launch of Zonta's Breast Cushion Project in 2001, the Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula's members have handsewn and delivered more than 7000 cushions to breast cancer survivors across South Australia.
"This equates to about 30 cushions per month delivered to Flinders Hospitals, both public and private," said Margaret Stephens, a member of the Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula Inc.
The Zonta Breast Care Cushions aid recovery from breast surgery by allowing breast cancer patients to sit, sleep, rest and travel comfortably.
Many recipients of the cushions have since sent the club heart-warming letters of thanks and often a donation is included.
"Messages convey that the thoughtfulness of a gift from other women at a traumatic time for many is as much a comfort as the cushion itself," Ms Stephens said.
Cutting out, sewing and filling the cushions is all done by Zonta members and some volunteers, including a regular working bee held at Resthaven's Chiton Retirement Living.
Since beginning the project, Carol Philp and Lynne Edgecombe who share the co-ordination for Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation and Women's Cancer Support Group have recognised the contribution Zonta had made trough a donation of $500 towards the purchase of fabric for future cushions.
"A special thanks is also due to Cheryl Baxter, Breast Care Nurse at the South Coast District Hospital who distributes cushions where they are needed," Ms Stephens said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.