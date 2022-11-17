The Times

The Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula have been hand-sewing breast care cushions since 2001

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Williss and Jane Bohnsack cut out patterns for the breast care cushions at a working bee. Photo supplied

Since the launch of Zonta's Breast Cushion Project in 2001, the Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula's members have handsewn and delivered more than 7000 cushions to breast cancer survivors across South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.