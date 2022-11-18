The Times

Southern Fleurieu Film Society to screen A Boy Called Sailboat in December

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Lyn Pike and Mike Tye, co-presenters for the Southern Fleurieu Film Society. Photo supplied by SFFS

The Southern Fleurieu Film Society (SFFS) have released the dates and time of their December screening event of A Boy Called Sailboat, a US-Australian comedic drama and family-friendly film.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

