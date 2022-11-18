Southern Fleurieu Film Society to screen A Boy Called Sailboat in December

The Southern Fleurieu Film Society (SFFS) have released the dates and time of their December screening event of A Boy Called Sailboat, a US-Australian comedic drama and family-friendly film.
The movie will screen at 7p.m. on Tuesday December 6 at the Victa Cinemas Victor Harbor, Wednesday December 7 at the Centenary Hall, Goolwa and Friday November 9 at the Milang Institute.
The Southern Fleurieu Film Society was formed in late 2012 by Carol Gaston, Mike Tye, John Biggins, Anne Brookman, and Sonya King, each with a passion for film, the arts and the significant role these play in the preservation of culture, history and heritage in regional areas.
The SFFS began screening films in March 2013, growing in popularity and success from the energy created by a State Government initiative to invest funds into regional areas for the development of their arts infrastructure and to create a year-long program of arts events, known as Just Add Water.
By 2013, the SFFS had 50+ local members - the success and popularity of the SFFS has also long been associated with the preservation of the 50 seat theatrette in Signal Point, Goolwa, where SFFS screenings were originally held. The theatrette had previously been scheduled for demolition.
The member base of the SFFS grew so significantly, however, that the theatrette was no longer a viable location - this inspired the shift to Centenary Hall in Goolwa, where screenings are currently held.
Centenary Hall, like the theatrette, is heavy laiden with history and was actually used for this purpose up until the 1970s.
The society have reminded the public that in order to attend SFFS screenings, you must become a member at sffs.org.au.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
