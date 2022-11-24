Since starting in 2007, Mobo Group in Goolwa has become one of the most successful social enterprises in the Fleurieu region - offering disability employment services and an innovative waste diversion program, that has prevented over 600 tonnes of waste going to landfill.
In Goolwa, Mobo Group's Salvage and Save store hires 19 people living with a disability who work across a range of fields to refurbish, restore and repurpose 1.5 to two tonnes of donations, including toys and white goods, weekly.
The success of Mobo Group's Goolwa store, site manager, Jody Tinwell said comes down to engaging with and understanding what the community needs, especially with cost of living pressures.
"Mobo Group is always looking at ways to be more innovative when it comes to recycling and repurposing products. At the same time, we take the opportunity to invest in the development of new skills for the people we support.
"We promote the work we do across digital and social media channels. We also engage in direct promotion of items including mud kitchens and wicker beds to local community centres who have an interest in these products including kindergartens, pre-schools, aged care and retirement villages to general consumers," she said.
Billy Joe Casey, an employee at Mobo said "I love the work I do and it's great that I'm doing something for the environment at the same time... We have everything from musical instruments to antique furniture as donated goods available to purchase at any given time.
"I'm fairly versatile in my role and no two days are the same. I do everything from retail sales to negotiating with customers on the sale of goods, plus mentoring supported employees on a day-to-day basis. I also provide social media support and assist with carpentry," the 57-year-old said.
Mobo Group has three Salvage and Save stores in South Australia including Goolwa, Elizabeth and Windmill Hill. They work in partnership with the Alexandrina, Playford and Mount Barker Councils and their waste management authorities.
Mobo Group offer a local pick-up service for quality donated items in the Fleurieu region, which makes donating easier for busy families and reduces dumping fees.
Mobo Group provides free ongoing support to job seekers and employers to provide tailored recruitment solutions. It also provides employment and related support services to over 185 NDIS participants who work as supported employees across its seven social enterprise sites covering metropolitan and regional areas of South Australia.
Andrew Ramsey, CEO of Mobo Group said, "We are starting to see a greater awareness and appreciation for the overall process of recycling and reusing products and its positive impact on the environment... people are generally more open to purchasing second-hand items rather than brand new.
"By reducing, reusing, and repurposing quality goods, we are actively reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill, minimising our environmental footprint and providing valuable employment opportunities for people living with a disability," he said.
Salvage and Save Goolwa has a dedicated Facebook page where salvaged items are listed for sale.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SalvageandSaveGoolwa
