This social enterprise is making strides in waste recycling and disability employment across the Fleurieu

Emma Heidenreich
Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 1:30pm
Salvage and Save Goolwa employee, Billy Joe Casey and site manager, Jody Tinwell. Photo by Matt Welch

Since starting in 2007, Mobo Group in Goolwa has become one of the most successful social enterprises in the Fleurieu region - offering disability employment services and an innovative waste diversion program, that has prevented over 600 tonnes of waste going to landfill.

