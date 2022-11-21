Through wind gusts and rain, bowlers braved the elements to tackle round seven of the Great Southern Bowls open pennant competition on Saturday, November 19.
Home teams ruled in the division one open pennant clashes with some good wins across the board.
Port Elliot had a 25-shot win over Victor Harbor, 67-42, with Randall Marsh skippering his team to a 17-shot lead over the Victor team and Ian McLeod getting his side across with an 11-shot win.
Victor Harbor fought back with a three-shot win, 18-15 with the side lead skipper Ken Mableson.
In other matches Goolwa White defeated Strathalbyn 66-55, Clarendon won at home against Willunga 76-59, and McLaren Vale scored well against Yankalilla 56-48.
Goolwa Black hosted Encounter Bay, finishing on top with a 19-shot win, 64-45.
Most of the winning score was tallied by the Black team of Rod Lawson, Peter Ratcliffe, Jim Hutton and skipper Mike Whitehead, which finished with a 15-shot win, 23-8.
Victor Harbor Blue and Goolwa had two rinks with large deficits in their clashes at the Victor Harbor greens, with the match coming down to the teams led by Tony Forshaw, Victor, and Michael Evans, Goolwa.
It was tough battle all day, with Evans finishing in front, 21-20, on the final end, but the lead was not enough to grab the win for Goolwa, which went down 54-57.
Victor Harbor White finished its day in the winner's circle with a good win of 18 shots over McLaren Vale, 69-51.
White won on all three rinks, with skippers Peter Downes, Max Davies and Nik Pippos leading the charge.
Willunga had a good win over Port Elliot 64-51, Encounter Bay Gold defeated Myponga 63-50 and Langhorne Creek won by 34 shots over Encounter Bay Blue 78-44.
Only four of the five matches recorded scores this week, with Victor Harbor and Strathalbyn calling a draw.
In the match between Milang and McLaren Vale Blue the scores are pending, with the home side potentially taking the win 60-50.
Port Elliot managed a 20-shot win, 69-49, over Aldinga in its match-up with skippers Bob Henry and Ern Taylor securing the day with good scores on their rinks.
In the other games Clarendon had a two-shot win over Yankalilla 58-56 and Goolwa secured points with a 72-45 match results.
Victor Harbor, Goolwa and Yankalilla had some good results on the cards with significant wins over their opponents.
Victor conquered Willunga, 72-35, with significant wins on all three rinks but it was the team of Peter Manuel, Ian Morris, Leith Davies and Ron Pope which contributed the most with a 21-shot win.
Goolwa had a 22-shot victory over Encounter Bay Gold, 72-50 and Yankalilla won 70-50 over rival Langhorne Creek.
Strathalbyn and Port Elliot were set to face off but the match was called a draw, with a result pending.
In the final battle, Encounter Bay Blue took care of McLaren Vale by just two shots, 64-62.
McLaren Vale had just one rink win, 30-12, but Blue was able to make up the difference on the other two rinks with wins of 29-18 and 23-14.
Scores were closer across the board than in other divisions this week, with home sides all recording wins, except for Strathalbyn, where its matches against McLaren Vale did not take place.
Victor Harbor had a good win over Clarendon, 64-58, with skippers Janet Pippos and Reata Winn-Tapscott leading their rinks to a win.
Goolwa White had a close match against Aldinga Bay, but lost by just two shots, 60-62, while Willunga made sure of a win against Myponga 73-52.
Goolwa Black's Neville Woolcock, Lorraine Trenorden and Bill Hards skippered their teams well for a win against Yankalilla, 65-40.
Milang White forfeited to McLaren Vale this week, with the game of Yankalilla and Strathalbyn pending scores as well.
Again it was the home clubs which recorded wins across the board.
Aldinga Bay White had a good win over Port Elliot Black 47-24, and Aldinga Bay Blue defeated Langhorne Creek 45-29, while Encounter Bay took care of Milang Blue 50-30.
Victor Harbor took care of Port Elliot Red in their clash, 40-34 with a winning rink going to each competing team.
It was the side of Marie Cannon, Meredith Reid, Pauline Read and skipper Ray Watson which scored the biggest win, 23-11, which got Victor over the line.
Goolwa was triumphant over Myponga with a 50-24 shot win. John Webb and Bruce Cutler skippered their sides to good scores on both rinks.
