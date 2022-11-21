With Schoolies celebrators set to descend onto Victor Harbor this weekend, South Australia Police (SAPOL) and Encounter Youth are gearing up for a big weekend of celebrations in the Fleurieu.
Schoolies Festival will take place from Friday, November 25 to Monday, 28 and gives school leavers an opportunity to celebrate leaving the schooling system behind and move onto the next phase of their young lives.
A police spokesperson for SAPOL said that officers are expecting attendees at Schoolies 2022 to have a lot of fun, but to also behave responsibly.
"Festival attendees expect drinking responsibly (for those 18 years and over) within sensible limits, not driving if affected by alcohol and adhering to any conditions attached to a driver's licence," the spokesperson said.
"We implore attendees not to take drugs and look out for your friends. SAPOL ask those attending to be aware of dry zones which will be in place and to travel safely to and from the event, particularly for those making their own way to the event."
Encounter Youth CEO, Nigel Knowles said that over 400 Encounter Youth volunteers will be on hand for the event and said he hopes Schoolies and community members will thank them for their support.
"This will be Encounter Youth's 24th year of supporting the school leavers and the community for a non-for-profit charity," Mr Knowes said.
"We fill the gap for the community to minimise the impact on the local community and young people. As a charity we've been serving the community for this mass gathering that traditionally was unmanaged, uncontrolled, unstructured and caused a lot of public damage.
"Our charity has worked very hard over the years to develop this into a safe and most well structured Schoolies management response in Australia.
"These volunteers actively support Encounter Youth by paying a volunteer contribution of $50 and fundraise throughout the year for their food and accommodation. All this is done to support the school leavers. If you do see a green team member, please thank them."
SAPOL will have several patrolling resources on the ground to try and ensure the weekend is as safe as possible for Schoolies attendees and the Victor Harbor community.
"Be mindful of road closures throughout Victor Harbor and be considerate of your neighbours," the spokesperson said.
"Police would like to see everyone be safe so that everyone can have a fun and memorable time.
"Police will deploy a range of policing resources for the weekend, which will include officers who will be present at the festival engaging with those in attendance about safe behaviours.
"There will also be officers who will engage with those at cabin and caravan parks. Those in attendance should feel comfortable speaking to a Police Officer should they need to report anything suspicious or if they need assistance."
Mr Knowles said that Victor Harbor's Schoolies is the shortest in the country over three nights and the 2022 festival will be themed 'celebrate your way'.
`We've always pioneered to get involved and actively celebrate the occasion in a safe way," Mr Knowles said.
"There will be three nights of entertainment. Local artists and DJs will perform, food trucks, arcade games, chill out garden and two music venues, one indoor and one outside. The indoor venue will change every night with a new different theme.
"The festival opens each night at 7pm and closes at 2am. We may close earlier depending on crowd numbers."
"SAPOL urges those travelling to the festival to do so safely. Drive to the road and weather conditions, adhere to any conditions attached to your licence and do not drink and drive or drive under the influence of drugs. Allow for rest breaks and allow plenty of time so that you can navigate any road closures.
"A reminder that drugs and alcohol stay in your system for different periods of time and may still be in your system the following morning when you plan to drive home."
Schoolies Festival will begin on Friday, November 25 and be held at Warland Reserve in Victor Harbor.
