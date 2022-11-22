The City of Victor Harbor have expanded its Sport and Recreation Grants Program and included new funding streams to support infrastructure projects.
The program now supports sport and recreation infrastructure projects and has two funding streams..
City of Victor Harbor Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinski, said council acknowledges the important role that sport and recreation groups play in our region.
"Here in Victor Harbor, sport and recreation is an enormous part of our local lifestyle. We have everything from hockey to dragon boating!" Ms Rokicinski said.
"The introduction of major grants to the Council's Sport and Recreation Grants Program will provide local groups with an opportunity to enhance the access or quality of their facilities.
"It will also improve transparency, clarity, consistency and equity in how the Council manages requests for funding.
"We acknowledge the health, wellbeing, social and economic benefits of participating in sport and active recreation, and want to support local clubs to thrive.
"Perhaps your club is looking to upgrade your storage space, resurface some grounds, install a new fence or build a shelter, whatever it may be, you are encouraged to apply for a grant."
More information about the new Sport and Recreation Grants Program and application guidelines are available at www.victor.sa.gov.au/grants
Organisations and clubs who plan to apply for a grant are strongly encouraged to contact the City of Victor Harbor on 8551 0500 or localgov@victor.sa.gov.au for advice before submitting.
Applications will close at 5pm on Friday, February 17 2023.
