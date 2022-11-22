The Times

The City of Victor Harbor's Sport and Recreation Grants Program has two new streams of application

November 22 2022 - 12:30pm
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Moira Jenkins is excited to see the new Sport and Recreation Grants Program streams get underway. Picture, Matt Welch.

The City of Victor Harbor have expanded its Sport and Recreation Grants Program and included new funding streams to support infrastructure projects.

