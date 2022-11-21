The Times

Lady Bay golfers reap rewards in skins competition

November 21 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competing in The Links Lady Bay Handiskins competition for some money in their pockets were Brian Tipper, Tim Dare, Phil Graham and John Kelly. Picture supplied.

There was a lot of action on The Links Lady Bay greens last week, with the Handiskins competition as well as the usual weekly events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.