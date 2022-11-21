There was a lot of action on The Links Lady Bay greens last week, with the Handiskins competition as well as the usual weekly events.
With a pool of $800, The Links Lady Bay Handiskins was played on Saturday, November 19, with four players sharing in the prizemoney.
Brian Tipper topped the list taking home $385 for his work, followed by Tim Dare on $265.
Phil Graham came in third with $125 to his name, with John Kelly finishing with $25 in his pocket.
Tuesday
In the ladies stroke round on November 15, Margie Bond finished on top with 34 points after a countback from Vicki Trabilsie.
Deb James finished on 32 points with Carol Cotton following with 31.
Wednesday
The members competition was a tight race, with Mark Shadiac grabbing a one point win, 42, over three comers on 41 points, Peter Leonello, Glenn McGough and Greg Galvin.
Finishing in the top six were Richard Campbell on 38 points, followed by Brian Coure on 37.
Weekly
The six-day weekly competition, from November 13-18, was taken out by Ian Lowe, with 39 points, followed by Ned Partland on 38.
Finishing in third place was Mike Jeffries on 36 with Gerrard La fontaine following closely on 35.
Saturday
In the mixed competition there was some tight scores.
In the A grade Suneel Kookana finished with a +2, followed by Branko Mikulcic and Jason Schlink, both on +1.
Ron McBride took out the B grade competition with a +7, with Michael Adair on +5 and David Oxer finishing square.
Phil Methofer finished on top in the C grade with +4 with Paul Feeney on +3, followed by Dennis Beros on -6.
In the women's competition Christine Oxer topped the list with +1, with Sharyn Van den Munckhof on -2 and Susan Paterson on -5.
Nearest the pins on Saturday were David Galloway on the eighth and Russell Raggatt on the 17th.
