Zest Theatre Group, a not-for-profit community-based amateur theatre group, will be hosting their annual quiz night on December 3.
Secretary Treasurer of Zest, Terry Mountstephen said, "the quiz night will raise money for our production of Freaky Friday in March, funds help to pay for costuming, props, sets, publishing rights and royalties for scripts and hiring materials."
The group, which started in 2010, hold weekly workshops and show rehearsals that encourage theatre-lovers, aspiring actors, singers and even experienced individuals to partake in the most cost-effective way possible.
"We really want to encourage a mix of ages and experience levels to work together and learn from each other... we have an annual subscription of $15 for anyone involved in any of our activities and our workshops are $2 per session attended, with no ongoing commitment required, which is one way that Zest try to keep things as affordable as possible," Ms Mountstephen said.
She said the average production costs $10,000 to $15,000 to produce, so the quiz night is Zest's major fundraising opportunity for the year.
"We have sold four table bookings of eight or more each so far and are welcoming more ticket sales and also donations for our silent auction," she said.
"We are especially grateful to local businesses that have already donated goods, such as Terry White, National Pharmacies, Swans Harbor Pharmacy, Cafe Primo, Victa Cinemas, David Basham and Ian Milne, who has donated a guided boat trip."
"The quiz night will include mini games, silent auctions, the major winning table competition and lots of weird and wonderful questions from Greg Rossiter."
The night is BYO nibbles, alcoholic drinks and snacks, but The Brew Box and its owner, Thomas James, will be supplying coffees, teas and soft drink for purchase.
"The quiz night is a whole lot of fun and at the end of the day, you're helping a good cause and having a good time doing it," Ms Mountstephen said.
