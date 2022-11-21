The Times

Local non-profit amateur theatre group, Zest, hold their biggest fundraiser for the year

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated November 22 2022 - 1:57pm, first published November 21 2022 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Zest Theatre Group cast and crew of Shrek sitting on the stage at the Town Hall in 2021. Photo supplied

Zest Theatre Group, a not-for-profit community-based amateur theatre group, will be hosting their annual quiz night on December 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.