The Times

Victor Harbor & Port Elliot Lions get Christmas all wrapped up

SH
By Sharon Hansen
November 23 2022 - 1:30pm
Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions members Andrew Craig, Geoff Pfeiffer, David Walker and president Brian Yuill help Bendigo Bank engagement officer Natalie Stevenson with a Lions Christmas cake display. Photo by Sharon Hansen.

This year a long-standing Christmas tradition continues with the Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club selling cakes and puddings in local shops, banks and stalls.

Local News

