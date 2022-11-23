This year a long-standing Christmas tradition continues with the Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club selling cakes and puddings in local shops, banks and stalls.
For 57 years, Lions clubs across Australia have been selling Christmas cakes as part of their fundraising efforts to help international, national and local causes.
Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lion Geoff Pfeiffer has been the "official cake chairman" for the club over the past 25 years, storing up to 1.4 tonnes of cake and pudding before the festive season sales.
Mr Pfeiffer said the cakes were made to a traditional recipe which has been used each year.
"They (the cakes) are manufactured in a factory in Brisbane and they use all Riverland fruit," he said.
"Fifty per cent of the cake is fruit and they cook 600 at a time in a batch and make about 600,000 a year.
"The puddings are a new innovation, that has only been for about five years.
"The cakes are 1.5 kilogram and 1 kilogram and the pudding is 900 grams and we have what's called mini cakes which are 80 grams, a good size for a cuppa, which are individually wrapped."
Mr Pfeiffer said he did hold a small supply of cake which is available after Christmas as there is a demand for the product.
Cakes are available from a number of outlets across the region, including the RAA Victor Harbor, ANZ, BankSA, Bendigo Bank, and Westpac branches, Swan's Pharmacy, Edwards Dental, Tudor Homewares and four retirement villages.
The Lions club also hosts a Christmas parcel wrapping service, which is based at Victor Central, as well as a Christmas raffle, which helps to raise funds for the club.
Lions club member David Walker said that for eight days, from December 16 to December 24, people could get their special gifts wrapped by Lions members, along with volunteers, for a donation.
"The special stall, which will also have cakes and puddings for sale, will be located just above the escalators and will be manned from 9am to 4pm," Mr Walker said.
Volunteers who are not Lions members are welcome to help the club at the wrapping service and at any of its fundraising activities - as the saying goes, "many hands make light work".
Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the wrapping service can call David Walker on 0427 390 607.
The Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions do not get a rest over the Christmas and school holiday break either.
After the festive season club members head straight into another of its major fundraisers, hosting barbecues.
"it's a very busy time now, after Christmas we do four barbecues at the Port Elliot Surf Lifesaving Club from New Year's Day, until the end of January, on Sundays," Mr Pfeiffer said.
The club has a special mobile barbecue set-up, which means it can be used for a large range of events which helps with raising a large amount of funds.
-Details: For information on the club's barbecue services or to volunteer phone secretary Chris Ramsey on 0419 854 772.
