The film A Better Man will be screened at the Christian Gospel Centre on December 1 at 7pm, with a $5 entry fee. It is a nod to the 16 Days of Activism which commences November 25 and is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.
A Better Man is a Canadian documentary made in 2017, it tells the story of Attiya Khan, a survivor of domestic abuse, who meets with the man who abused her.
During the two years they lived together, Steve abused Attiya on a daily basis. Now, 20 years later, Attiya has asked Steve to meet. She wants to know if he will finally take responsibility for his violent actions.
A Better Man offers a fresh and nuanced look at the healing and revelation that can happen for everyone involved when men take responsibility for their abuse.
Co-directed by Lawrence Jackman and Attiya Khan herself and financed entirely through a successful crowdfunding campaign, the film explores what domestic violence survivors experience, why men choose to use violence, why domestically violent relationships are so difficult to leave and how we, as a society, can help to stop the abuse.
Warning: this film discusses domestic violence and may distress some.
Bookings are available through TryBooking.
