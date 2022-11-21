The Times

This documentary holds powerful truths about domestic violence and how we, as a society, can stop it

By Margaret Stephens
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:21pm, first published November 21 2022 - 10:30pm
The film A Better Man will be screened at the Christian Gospel Centre on December 1 at 7pm, with a $5 entry fee. It is a nod to the 16 Days of Activism which commences November 25 and is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

