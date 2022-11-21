The City of Victor Harbor is set to receive over half a million dollars for a new seawall which will create a resilient foreshore in a low-lying part of Victor Harbor.
The Encounter Bay Coastal Protection Seawall project will receive $518,000 and will help create a resilient barrier against seawater inundation due to storm surge and sea level rise.
This is a Local Government Association (LGA) project which aims to mitigate coastal hazard risk and is one of six South Australian initiatives to share in almost $7 million of funding through the Federal Government's $50 million Coastal and Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins said the new sea wall will help combat damage that has been seen before in the town.
"Community members may remember the damage done to the shared footpath outside the Yilki Store due to the storm surges last Winter," Mayor Jenkins said.
"This money is going to help prevent this type of damage from occurring in the future. We're very thankful to the government for the funding they have provided to us.
Subject to the final grant funding agreement which has not yet been received and future budget deliberations, Council will look to undertake detailed designs in this financial year and construction in 2023/24.
"As a coastal council these things are going to become more common with climate change," Mayor Jenkins said.
"We have to, as a council, be aware of it and respond accordingly.
"As identified in our Coastal Adaptation Strategy, this is a low-lying section of our coast that will come under increased risk of inundation due to storm surges and rising sea levels.
"This area of our coastline is extremely vulnerable to storm surges. Council crews have provided an emergency response to high tides and wave overtopping on several occasions this year alone, and a longer-term solution is required to protect infrastructure in this area."
Currently, 34 of 68 councils in SA have coastal management responsibilities and the project will build on existing coastal adaptation planning experience in SA to extend the practical lessons learnt locally and regionally across the state.
