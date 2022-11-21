It's been another big week on the greens for Encounter Bay Bowling Club, with several competitions rolling into action.
In the South Coast Realty 1000 the sponsors were Nankivell Conveyancing and Glow Heating. It was a lovely afternoon after a showery morning.
Div1 Winners
Div2 Winners
Night Owl report 16th November 2022
Three first division sides delivered excellent scores, Window Wizzards 30pts, Mulligans 31pts only to be outdone by 'rink of the week' winners A Night on the Green with 33pts.
Their skipper (Plugger) was pleased with a good night of bowling and then overjoyed when he took our excellent (Coastal Meats) meat tray in the raffle. Irritable Bowls Syndrome dropped the last three ends and the match to the recently promoted, high riding, Bay City Bowlers.
Both Triple S & Moonlights were involved in difficult matches against stoic opposition but managed to secure victory by the odd shot up, 27 +1. Phil's Phillies went to sleep mid game, but soared back to win last five ends against Ricochet Rollers and the game 28 +9.
Owlpaca's maintained hope for division 2 success with an impressive win 31 +21.
In division 3 Great Bowls of Fire, Patriots and The Bowling Stones all had good wins gaining 29pts, however The Red Club Boyz would view their game against The Bowling Stones as one that slipped away towards the end of their game.
Elsewhere in div 3 The Vikings played well but lost a couple of expensive ends and the game against the Wine Deck 27 +8.
Division 4 had two teams missing, therefore forfeiting to their opposition but the MPs and Newbies had good wins in competitive games.
Rink of the week was Night on the Green.
Thursday Ladies Pennants
Div 1 Blue lost to Victor Harbor 44-72 gaining two pts.
Div 1 Gold defeated Willunga 86-48 gaining 10pts.
Div 3 lost Clarendon 33-48.
Saturday Social Bowls had to move to Green 3 as Div 2 McLaren Vale Pennant team had to play on our home ground as their green was flooded.
18 players played sponsored by Joogeezz.
The winners were John Hewitt, Peter Maunder and Liz Warner on 32 plus 19.
Second was Roger Hutchinson, Bob Allsop and David Bell on 31 plus 15.
Mixed results for the Pennant teams on Saturday 19th - three wins and three losses.
Div 1 lost to Goolwa Black 45-64 They are eighth on the ladder.
Div 2 Blue lost to Langhorne Creek 78-44 gaining two pts They are second on the ladder.
Div 2 Gold defeated Myponga 63-50 gaining 10 points They are currently seventh on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue defeated McLaren Vale in a very close finish 64-62 gaining 10 points They are second on the ladder.
Div 4 Gold lost to Goolwa 50-72 gaining two points They are sixth on the ladder.
Div 6 defeated Milang 50 -30 gaining eight points They are top of the ladder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.